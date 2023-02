The Community Standards Department is hosting workshops/public information sessions at Moyer Recreation Center to provide residents residing within Community Development District 11 information pertaining to the upcoming adoption of CDD 11’s Rules for Deed Compliance and Architectural Review.

Meetings will be at:

• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

• 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8

• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

For additional information, contact Community Standards at (352) 751-3912.