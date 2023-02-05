72.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Community Watch patrols could help curb thefts at Alhambra storage lot

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There have been numerous thefts and damage to personal property at the Alhambra storage lot at 2425 El Camino Real. Recently, a Ford F-250 and a utility trailer have been stolen, catalytic converters have been cut from vehicle exhausts, and there have been break-ins into RVs and boats, resulting in thousands of dollars in loss to the customers. This parking area has no financial overhead. It is a couple of acres with a 10-foot fence, one gate, and a camera. In addition there is a water treatment plant and a Villages maintenance storage facility next door. Based on my rental cost, this area clears over $10,000 a month for The Villages. I would think they could afford to put Community Watch on a 15- or 30-minute rotation through this area as a deterrent to the criminal elements. Community Watch could tour the entire facility and the fence line in 10 minutes easy. This is only going to get worse as the economy takes a downturn. An alternative would be providing a list of renters to all the customers so we can establish our own community watch to protect our property. Some of the RVs in the lot are worth well over $200,000 and worth protecting.

Garrett Cecilio
Village of Santiago

 

