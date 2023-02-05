Competency evaluation ordered for Villager accused of threatening court-appointed guardian

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager accused of threatening to kill her court-appointed guardian.

A judge has ordered the evaluation for 64-year-old Debra Jean Freeman of the Village of Polo Ridge who was arrested this past October after allegedly sending a chilling text message in which she threatened to kill her court-appointed guardian. The evaluation will help determine if Freeman understands the seriousness of the charge against her.

Freeman was arrested at her home on a charge of intimidation.

Freeman sent a text message to her psychologist stating she was going to murder her court-appointed guardian “for starving her and controlling her money,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Freeman’s psychologist turned over the text message to law enforcement. In it, Freeman threatened her court-appointed guardian and said she would “ram a screwdriver or hammer into her temporal lobe so Ms. Chatterbox won’t EVER be able to talk again.” Freeman also threatened to kill the guardian and said she “badly deserves” it. Freeman said she knew where the guardian lives and boasted she had already “scouted it out.” Freeman also insinuated she was assembling a “kill kit.”

Freeman has a history of arrests including attacking a deputy and throwing cream soda at a man at her home.

She remains free on bond.