Sunday, February 5, 2023
Craft fair set next weekend at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Staff Report

The 22nd Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival returns to The Villages on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12. Local and national fine artists and craft artisans will be bringing thousands of  creative creations to this two-day, free event, located at Spanish Springs Town Square,

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Producer American Craft Endeavors continues its tradition of creating a specialty showcase of creative, high-quality handmade art and craft items in The Villages.

Community Watch patrols could help curb thefts at Alhambra storage lot

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned about thefts at the Alhambra storage lot and contends that Community Watch patrols could serve as a deterrent. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

A reader from Montana weighs in on recent Letters to the Editor on the topic of difficult end-of-life situations and assisted suicide.

More traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends more traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control on busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

Residents of The Villages should come first

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in response to a previous letter writer, contends that residents of The Villages should come first here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

End-of-life decisions

A reader from Leesburg weighs in on the difficulty of navigating end-of-life difficulties. Read her Letter to the Editor.

