Craft fair set next weekend at Spanish Springs Town Square

The 22nd Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival returns to The Villages on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12. Local and national fine artists and craft artisans will be bringing thousands of creative creations to this two-day, free event, located at Spanish Springs Town Square,

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Producer American Craft Endeavors continues its tradition of creating a specialty showcase of creative, high-quality handmade art and craft items in The Villages.