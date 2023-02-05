72.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 5, 2023
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center

By Jordyn Pennington

The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages.

Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.

This display recreated the 1959 Wildwood railway yard.

Tim Fahey, chairman of The Villages Model Train Club, said just more than 1,000 people came to see the show over the weekend. Spectators were immersed in lights, sounds and constant movement as they explored the show room.

“It brings people back to their childhoods,” said Fahey. “I love talking to people about it.”

Fahey and about 95 members of the club assembled the displays themselves, Fahey said. The largest model set, a 30-foot circular track in the center of the show room, was assembled in 12-foot increments. Most of the details in this display were made from discarded household items, including file folders, yogurt cups and yard clippings. These items created different themed sections around the track, but the club is not finished with it yet.

“We plan to add a circus and a section to honor veterans in time for the Christmas show,” said Fahey.

Club President Joe Best left and member Sal Serio

Club President Joel Best said the club had its first show in 2009 at Coconut Cove Recreation Center. Since then, they try to have three to four shows every year at the Savannah Center and Colony Cottage.

Two more shows are planned for this year, the next of which is the Summer Expo on Sept. 16-17. The Holiday Train Show will be Dec. 7-10.

The club also has a permanent diorama of Lady Lake from the 1950s and 1960s available for viewing at the Lady Lake Historical Museum.

