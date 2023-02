The Seeds of Hope drive-thru food drive is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at United Church of Christ at The Villages at 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford.

Volunteers will take your donations of nonperishable food items directly out of your car. The event will benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry

To learn more, visit sedsofhope-wildwood.com