Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge

An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge.

A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.

Bosse was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21, 2021 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to investigate the crash involving two golf carts at Colony Boulevard and Sembler Way, the busy intersection where Walgreens and Bob Evans are located. Bosse was standing near his golf cart when deputies arrived on the scene. He “did not understand basic questions such as the area code for his phone number” and a deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person while at a conversational distance,” the arrest report said. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and was was “unable” to complete a breath sample. He refused to provide a blood sample. In addition to the DUI arrest, he was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The Quebec, Canada native “relocated to New York to be cared for by his adult children,” according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. A statement from Bosse’s neurologist indicated that he would be unable to participate in a trial due to his “severe memory issues.”

Bosse still owns a home in The Villages.