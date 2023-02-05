Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart

A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.

Last month in Lake County Court, Leas entered into a pre-trial intervention deal that will see the charge against him dropped if lives up to the terms of the deal, which includes 20 hours of community service and paying $100 for the cost of prosecution.