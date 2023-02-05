72.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 5, 2023
We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The letter proposing aid in committing suicide uses the euthanasia monopoly’s marketing ploy of “a peaceful death” which is untrue 25-72 percent of the time for premature forced deaths according to the study by Bill Gallerizzo.
The Spectator published a great article by Florida’s Dr. Zivot on Sept. 18 titled: “Assisted Suicide is neither painless nor dignified.”
Zivot explains that he is an expert witness opposing lethal injection executions in America. Zivot opens his article by proactively stating:
“I am quite certain that assisted suicide is not painless or peaceful or dignified. In fact, in the majority of cases, it is a very painful death.”

Bradley Williams
Hamilton, Montana

 

