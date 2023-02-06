It would be too difficult to enforce IDs at the square

To the Editor:

I have heard many complaints about the crowding on the squares and recently read comments suggesting that people be forced to show Village IDs to allow access to the squares. I don’t believe this would work as it would be costly and unenforceable. I have a better suggestion. The parking lots and streets around the squares and at the rec centers are owned by The Villages. Villages residents should be issued parking stickers for these lots (free of charge!) and non residents should be charged a fee for parking. A “nominal fee” starting at some rate, perhaps $60 per month which is only $2 per day could be charged to non-residents for the privilege of parking. This is substantially less than you would pay in a normal city parking lot. These could be sold on a monthly or annual basis at a discount say, $300 per year? This money could go to entertainment etc. and lot maintenance if required. The lots could be patrolled by private companies who would make their money by towing cars that were in violation. Thus no costs for enforcement either!

Jim Felton

Village of Fenney