74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 6, 2023
type here...

Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise

By Staff Report
Kenneth Edward Farris
Kenneth Edward Farris

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise.

Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.

The car was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and Farris was taken into custody.  He admitted to stealing the merchandise from Walmart. A criminal history check revealed a previous shoplifting conviction in Kentucky.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too much noise coming from church tent

A woman with a long history on County Road 462 is disturbed by the noise coming from a large church tent. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We shouldn’t have to show IDs to visit town squares

A Sumterville resident agrees with a previous letter writer who contends that IDs should not be required at town squares in The Villages.

It would be too difficult to enforce IDs at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says IDs won’t work at town squares, but he offers another idea.

Community Watch patrols could help curb thefts at Alhambra storage lot

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned about thefts at the Alhambra storage lot and contends that Community Watch patrols could serve as a deterrent. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

A reader from Montana weighs in on recent Letters to the Editor on the topic of difficult end-of-life situations and assisted suicide.

Photos