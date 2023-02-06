72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 6, 2023
type here...

Too much noise coming from church tent

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Sixteen years ago New Life Church bought our horse ranch on County Road 462 and we moved to Georgia. Three years ago I moved in with my father because my mother passed away and I didn’t want him to be alone. His house is still on 1 acre of our original property. All the churches around us are very beautiful, nicely kept and respectful. Until Encounter church and their white tent and horrific loud noise they call music resonates to all of these surrounding homes within, I am, sure a mile radius. It is so loud in our house you can’t hear our TVs. You can’t hear the music or what is being said all you hear is the bass and it sounds in your head. I don’t understand why they can’t turn it down. It goes on for nights out of the week. It is very disturbing, especially to the elderly. Our autistic son has a very bad reaction to loud noises especially the pounding. I have contacted, reached out to this church and no one has returned my calls no one has returned my emails they’re very disrespectful to the original people that lived on this beautiful used to be quiet East County Road 462. I am sure I am not the only one that has a concern and complaint about this place.

Denise Sanders
East County Road 462
Wildwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t have to show IDs to visit town squares

A Sumterville resident agrees with a previous letter writer who contends that IDs should not be required at town squares in The Villages.

It would be too difficult to enforce IDs at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says IDs won’t work at town squares, but he offers another idea.

Community Watch patrols could help curb thefts at Alhambra storage lot

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned about thefts at the Alhambra storage lot and contends that Community Watch patrols could serve as a deterrent. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

A reader from Montana weighs in on recent Letters to the Editor on the topic of difficult end-of-life situations and assisted suicide.

More traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends more traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control on busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

Photos