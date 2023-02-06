74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 6, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after attack on police officer at Brownwood ER

By Staff Report
Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney
Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney

A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood.

Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.

Sweeney was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked on $50,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too much noise coming from church tent

A woman with a long history on County Road 462 is disturbed by the noise coming from a large church tent. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We shouldn’t have to show IDs to visit town squares

A Sumterville resident agrees with a previous letter writer who contends that IDs should not be required at town squares in The Villages.

It would be too difficult to enforce IDs at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says IDs won’t work at town squares, but he offers another idea.

Community Watch patrols could help curb thefts at Alhambra storage lot

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned about thefts at the Alhambra storage lot and contends that Community Watch patrols could serve as a deterrent. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

A reader from Montana weighs in on recent Letters to the Editor on the topic of difficult end-of-life situations and assisted suicide.

Photos