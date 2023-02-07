Deputies track down woman accused of stealing McDonald’s T-shirt

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies tracked down a woman accused of stealing a McDonald’s T-shirt from a man who was sleeping in a tent.

Heather Nicole Hersh, 37, is facing a misdemeanor charge of theft after allegedly stealing the shirt, a cell phone and a pair of Puma basketball shoes.

The man and his girlfriend had allowed Hersh to stay with them last week in their tent which had been pitched near State Road 44 in Wildwood. When the owner of the McDonald’s T-shirt came home from work, he went to sleep in the tent. When he awoke, he found that the items were missing, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The combined value of the three items was estimated to be $450.

Deputies found Hersh in the woods behind State Road 44 and she was wearing the McDonald’s T-shirt as well as the Puma basketball shoes. The deputies could not immediately find the cell phone.

Hersh had previously refused to return the items to the man’s girlfriend. Hersh told her, “God gave them to me.”

The Harrisburg, Pa. was taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center. Upon her release from the facility, she was booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.