Husband arrested after Ring camera captures altercation with his wife

A husband was arrested after a Ring camera captured an altercation with his wife.

The wife of 31-year-old Bryan Perez was attempting Saturday to get an injunction against her husband when she revealed to an officer that the Ring camera in their home at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 had recorded a previous altercation with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Perez, who has two children with the woman to whom he has been married since 2017, was captured on surveillance in January when he rammed his shoulder into her body.

The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.