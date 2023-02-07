It isn’t always easy being sisters

“I might be the runt, but I’m the pick of the litter,” I used to tell my older sister Vivian when we were kids.

You couldn’t find two more different souls on all levels than my middle sister Vivi and I. Even though we are from the same parents, I’ve always found that questionable. Unfortunately, by the time I was in grade school, everyone in town compared me to her and thought I was her little lookalike. Some people even actually asked us if we were twins. To which I have always replied with sass, “No! I am younger and cuter!”

My childhood home was my grandparent’s summer bungalow in a small lakefront community in the hills of New Jersey. It was just far enough from the city to make my father’s commute to work manageable while his girls enjoyed growing up in the Garden State. My dad and grandfather converted the seasonal cottage into a year-round home just before I was born. “I had to get my girls out of Fort Apache,” my dad would tell people.

I finally understood this phrase after watching the movie “Fort Apache the Bronx” as a teenager. He wasn’t referring to the jungle. He was talking about the Bronx.

Our older sister Melinda was born with a rare bone disease that caused her to be highly fragile and easily broken. She and Vivi were less than two years apart and were born in New York City. Before I was born, Melinda had already broken several bones, and Vivi was slightly off-balanced. So, when I came along five years later, I was destined to be the positive energy my family desperately needed.

The story goes, even as a child, my dad wanted to get out of the city and attend college upstate. But my grandmother was already grooming his older brother to become a doctor. Dad also dreamed about having a small farm in Pennsylvania, but my grandparents didn’t approve of that idea either. Instead, the plan for my dad was to become an apprentice for the NYC Local #2 Union Plumbers – under his father to become a 2nd generation, Master Plumber.

It turns out my dad missed his high school graduation ceremony because he was being shipped out for basic training after enlisting in the US Air Force – unbeknownst to his folks. But when he returned from his service, he did exactly what his parents had planned.

The black sheep of the family, my dad always blamed his misfortunes on being the middle child. Ironically, my sister quickly learned from the King to whine, manipulate, and blame everything that went wrong in her life on our family positioning. It’s that whole “Marsha Marsha, Marsha, Syndrome” from The Brady Bunch TV show.

I confess I was a bratty little sister. Still, Vivian could acknowledge that she was an unnerving, unfriendly, antagonistic roommate in my childhood. Melinda and I, two harmonious Pisces, were forced to cohabitate in a small room with an unbalanced Libra, who always managed to off-kilter everything she came in contact with and drained the fun out of the party. Sure, she did help teach me exactly what I wanted from life and how to get it by doing the opposite of anything she said or did. Learning from bad examples is my way of life.

Still, Melinda and I continually tried to accommodate her over the years. Even going against our better judgment, we’d invited her to do something we were planning. But, if she did not outright decline, she would show up and destroy the moment. Regardless of my good intentions or how much bartering I’d done with sister Karma, Vivian had a way of throwing a wrench onto the track and sending the whole train off course.

The only good part about my school years was that we were never in the same school at the same time. Luckily, by the time I started high school, Vivi had already graduated a year before. Too bad everyone still called me “Little Vivi,” which I hated.

At least the facade that we were loving sisters kept everyone from trying to mess with me. They assumed she would protect me, but I’m sure she would not have back then. If anything, she would have paid someone just to razz me for the heck of it.

It’s odd how, 50 years later, it is still with me. I can vividly recall a reoccurring dream I used to have. I would wake up on the bunk below Vivi, and she would be sitting on my chest with her legs holding my arms down as she buzzed off all my long hair with our father’s beard trimmer. I also still get a weird sense before she even enters a room. Even stranger, I’ve always believed the excruciating pain I would get behind my left ear randomly was really Vivi poking the voodoo doll she made of me. Why? Because she hated the fact that her baby sister was always in the lead. She never considered how hard I tried. She just believed she constantly got the short stick.

It wasn’t my fault. Vivi is unmotivated and unsocial, with low standards. At the same time, I am an OCD perfectionist that never stops working to have nice things and comfortable life. That was our battle forever.

However, everything changed after my grandson, Jeremy, was born and our parents passed away. All my grudges toward Vivi and her lazy ways floated away. It was like a magical gust of wind lifted this tremendous life-long burden. Now if she wanted to be invited to holiday dinners or special events, she would have to put in some effort. Because I no longer had to include her just to satisfy our mom. No more mommy. No more unnecessary obligations! Instead, if I chose to be around her, it would be because I genuinely wanted to share her company.

Suddenly, like magic, I finally had a healthy, positive relationship with both of my big sisters for the first time in my entire life. The best part was I surprisingly got the opportunity to properly discard all the unhappy memories I’d been wasting space in my head storing. Without all those old cobwebs, you’d be amazed at how bright it is now. It just goes to show that even old dogs can learn new tricks, and sometimes eventually, mature (mutts) bitches grasp how to play nicely together.

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.