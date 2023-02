To the Editor:

I think people forget we do not own the squares. They belong to the company. Yes, we show our Village ID at pools, recreation centers and other activities that our amenities pay for. The squares are not part of our amenities. It is open to ALL. Residents or not.

I do not understand why some people do not know or understand that our amenities do not pay for the squares.

Helen Starost

Village of Santo Domingo