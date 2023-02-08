Emmett Marion Allen, 89, of Fruitland Park, FL, passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2023. Emmett was born on May 18, 1933, in Bowser, TX to his loving parents; Clarence Patrick and Pearl (Hudson) Allen.

Emmett, who was nicknamed by his family as ”Boog”, spent most of his life in Michigan where he worked in maintenance, met the love of his life, Patricia Kay, and raised their family.

Emmett and Patricia were married in 1955 and spent 65 wonderful years together until her passing on April 21, 2020.

Emmett was a true social butterfly and loved to be around people. He was known for being the last person to go to bed because he wanted to make sure he didn’t miss anything. He enjoyed spending his time playing dominoes, and spending his time outdoors; especially camping, collecting seashells, and riding boats.

Emmett is survived by four sons: Terry and his wife Barbara of Fruitland Park, FL, Robert of Port St. Lucie, FL, Rickey and his wife Lisa of Livonia, MI, and Emmett Patrick of Westland, MI. He is also survived by a granddaughter that he raised as his own daughter, Tina Marie, as well as many other beloved grandchildren, and three sisters Arba Ruth Kruger of San Angelo, TX, Faye Eden Currie of San Saba, TX, and Anno Richards of Abilene, TX.

Emmett is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Kay.