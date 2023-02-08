77.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Inmate with shank tucked in underwear found guilty of attacking guards

By Staff Report

A federal jury has found an inmate who had a shank tucked in his underwear guilty of assaulting guards at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County.

Lester Lee Nash, 47, was found guilty this week of two counts of forcibly assaulting a federal officer causing bodily injury, and one count of possessing a prohibited object (shank) while incarcerated in a federal prison. Nash faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 17. Nash was indicted on Aug. 31, 2021.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Nash was serving a life sentence for murder. On June 11, 2021, Nash attacked one of the correctional officers in his cell block, striking him from behind and causing severe injuries. He then charged another nearby correctional officer and struck him repeatedly. After Nash was subdued and searched, prison staff found a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush handle hidden in his underwear.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys William S. Hamilton and Sarah J. Swartzberg.

