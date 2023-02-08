73.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Jackie Eugene Henderson, 72 , of Wildwood, FL, passed away on February 3, 2023. Jackie was born on March 5, 1950, in Thatcher County, Illinois to his loving parents; Earnest and Cleta (Vanwinkle) Henderson.

Jackie had been a resident of Wildwood for over twenty years. He was of the Methodist faith and also a member of the American Legion. He was a very proud United States Marine. Jackie enjoyed spending his time fishing and working in wood carpentry. He was known as being a “Jack of all trades”, he worked for many years as a truck driver as well as building various roads around his community in Wildwood.

Jackie was a selfless and kindhearted man; he would do anything to help anyone. He was an exceptional fatherly figure to not only his own beloved children, but to others as well. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather.

Jackie will be remembered by many as always having a hat, cowboy boots, and his tobacco chew. As well as hosting Sunday breakfasts at home, every Sunday, to his beloved family with a hearty and home cooked meal.

Jackie is survived by his adoring wife of over 32 years; Charlene Henderson, as well as four sons: Nathan, Nicholas, Wade, and Nicholas, a brother; Rickey Henderson, four sisters; Dixie Henderson, Piper (Gordon) Durham, Jill Henderson, and Mitzy (Randy) Holler, as well as three precious grandchildren.

