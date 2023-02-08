77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

By Staff Report
Michael Patrick Halle
Michael Patrick Halle
Arthur Mathias Matt
Arthur Mathias Matt

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”

After the truck pulled over in the parking lot of Village Crossroads shopping center, the officer approached the vehicle and spotted an open Heineken beer in the cupholder.

One of the occupants of the truck, 52-year-old Arthur Mathias Matt of Mount Dora, was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

A second occupant of the truck, 54-year-old Michael Patrick Halle of Silver Springs, was found to be in possession of a loaded magazine with six .25-caliber rounds. Halle, a convicted felon, was also wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was arrested on a charge of possession of ammunition by a felon and booked at the jail on $10,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many bicyclists ignore safety when it comes to traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident expresses his concern about bicyclists who ignore traffic safety. He fears we will see a tragedy here in The Villages.

You don’t have any idea what Community Watch is doing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Community Watch is not patrolling RV lots.

Town squares and outsiders

A Village of Ashland resident weighs in on the controversial issue of outsiders at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can stop speeders by enforcing the law

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says enforcement is the answer to the problem of speeding in The Villages.

Photos