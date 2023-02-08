Too many bicyclists ignore safety when it comes to traffic

To the Editor:

We now have a very large population in the Villages.

Traffic on our main roads is worse than ever. Yet, the hazardous conditions that allow bicycles to be ridden on these roads, often by large groups of riders, have made driving on these roads dangerous for all, especially the bicycles that often just ride wherever they please, ignoring safety. The roads are the same width as they were when first built, but the traffic is not the same. When it was decided that Buffalos were dangerous, The Villages removed them. The bicycles on our roads are exponentially more dangerous than the poor Buffalo ever were. Something has to be done before riders are injured or worse by their own riding habits. We have an older population inside The Villages and many are not the best riders or drivers. I hope you don’t wait for tragedies to occur regularly for something to be done for the safety of all.

Michael Cala

Village of Poinciana