Thursday, February 9, 2023
Improper golf cart parking problem at new Sawgrass Grove venue

By Meta Minton

Improper golf cart parking has become a problem at the new Sawgrass Grove venue in The Villages.

Sawgrass Grove, which features McGrady’s Pub and the Box Car Stage, has rapidly developed a following since opening this past summer.

Golf carts parked at Sawgrass Grove
Golf carts have been parking on the grass at Sawgrass Grove.

Even though there are more than 200 parking spots, including eight handicapped spots, between Sawgrass Grove and the adjacent Ezell Recreation Center, golf cart drivers have been parking on the grass across from the old railroad car.

Joe Sullivan of the Village of Citrus Grove said the grass has taken a beating at the ad hoc golf cart parking lot.

The turf has been taking a beating where golf carts park at Sawgrass Grove Market
The turf has been taking a beating where golf carts park at Sawgrass Grove Market.

“It’s all going to turn into mud,” Sullivan told members of the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors on Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center.

Mike Harris of District Property Management admitted the golf cart parking has become a problem.

“It’s a big issue. A lot of residents have complained about it,” Harris said.

He added that his department is looking at possible solutions.

Other residents said there is plenty of parking available, but said residents are “lazy” and simply “don’t want to walk.”

