Kenneth Lloyd Calvert, 78 of The Villages, FL, formerly of Thebes, IL passed on February 5, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on October 17, 1944 to Kenneth D. and Mary Frances (Clutts) Calvert in Cairo, Illinois. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 -1967. He earned several medals, which were meritorious promotions including Okinawa. He was a Deputy Sheriff for Alexander Co. from 1976 -1977, he entered the Illinois State Police Academy and graduated in 1977. He was assigned to District 2, 11, 13, 22 as a patrol officer. He served on the Tactical Response Team as an Illinois State Trooper. He also was one of the highest Criminal Activity writers and a Field Training Officer in Districts 11. He then became an IBG agent at Players Casino in Metropolis, IL . He resumed his service as a patrol officer from 1997 and retired as a Master Trooper in 2001.

After retirement from the Illinois State Police, he became a U.S. Marshall assigned to the Federal Courthouse in Paducah, KY. Upon retirement he enjoyed golfing . He moved to Florida in 2010 and enjoyed hobbies like pickleball, softball, table tennis and golf. His passion was table tennis and his team won first place in the senior games in 2022. He was a member of the American Legion in The Villages, Florida.

Kenny is survived by his sisters, Sherri Marlo (Tom), Sharon Nunn (Dave Westenberg), and Angela Richard (Scott). He was also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy Calvert, Cassidy Calvert, Tyler Berry, Jake Berry and Harley Berry, and one great grandson, Tracy. He also had several nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved to harass!! He was the kindest man you would ever meet and was always willing to help or serve others. He was preceded in death by his Son, Tracy Calvert, his brother Terry Calvert, parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be held at 4PM Saturday February 11, 2023 Hiers-Baxley Life Events Center Services will immediately follow at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 .Entombment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion in The Villages and other veterans organizations.