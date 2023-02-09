Linda Green passed away February 4, 2023. Survivors include Green’s son, Ronald Reinhold of Orlando, FL, and stepdaughter Jaunelle Mongillo of Kernersville, NC.

Linda grew up in Berks County, PA, having been born in Reading, PA, March 1, 1940.

She earned a business degree in 1959 from Strayer Junior College in Washington, DC. before becoming a career professional in the federal government. Green spent 35 years in government, working in National Standards, the Federal Aviation Agency and other organizations. She retired from her last government position, Human Resource Specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency, in 1994.

She married Robert (Bob) Green in 1972, and their blended family lived in Arlington, VA.

In retirement Linda and Bob moved to Spotsylvania, VA, with their much-adored dog Rusty. Following Bob’s death in 1996, Linda relocated to Dunnellon, FL before moving to The Villages in 2002. During that time, she spent many happy years traveling the globe with friends and family. She was also a triple threat when it came to Mahjong, cards and board games.

Linda was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. She also contributed time and money to many philanthropic organizations, including American Cancer Society, Friends of Rainbow Springs, Lutheran Services, The Salvation Army, a local food pantry and others.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Linda’s name to Lutheran Services of Florida online at https://www.lsfnet.org/donate/