More than 100 homes participating in two-day garage sale in Osceola Hills

By Staff Report

More than 100 homes will be participating in a two-day garage sale in the Village of Osceola Hills.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

Photos