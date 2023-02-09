More than 100 homes participating in two-day garage sale in Osceola Hills

More than 100 homes will be participating in a two-day garage sale in the Village of Osceola Hills.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
