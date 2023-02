To the Editor:

People who have permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters, period. So many non-Villager locals pile into the restaurants or squares already.Then add the snowbirds, there’s no parking, no seats. So close and full it’s unsanitary. You should have your Villages ID on you at all times. Please crack down on that at the pools, so many don’t live or belong here take advantage and don’t respect our area.

Laura Ausbrooks

Village of Sanibel