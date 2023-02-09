80.9 F
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Suspiciously tinted windows lead to arrest of unlicensed driver with marijuana

By Staff Report
Christopher Alexander Simmons
Christopher Alexander Simmons

Suspiciously tinted windows led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver with marijuana.

Christopher Alexander Simmons, 24, of Eustis, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Optima in the wee hours Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an office noticed the vehicle’s “overly” tinted side windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Simmons indicated the front window would not roll down. He also admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed he has a prior conviction for driving without a license.

A tint meter device confirmed the windows were allowing less light transference than required by state statute.

Simmons was found to have marijuana in his right front pocket.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

