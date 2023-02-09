The Sharon will add outdoor seating and bar at town square

The Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center will be adding an outdoor seating area and bar at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Plans have been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake for the 656-square-feet addition to the performing arts center which anchors the square.

The addition is to be known as “Blondie’s” and will be an outside seating bar area oriented toward Main Street and the square.

It’s the latest evolutionary step for The Sharon, which was formerly the Church on the Square. In 2014, the building underwent a major transformation and it reopened with a major gala in 2015 which featured theater star Patti LuPone.

Over the years, the 1,000-seat venue has proven to be quite popular among Villagers. A variety of big-name performers – Jay Leno, KC and the Sunshine Band, George Thorogood, Travis Tritt, the Beach Boys, the Righteous Brothers, Don McLean, Ronnie Milsap, the Spinners, BJ Thomas, Kansas, Bill Engvall, Micky Dolenz, Tony Bennett, Paul Anka, Frankie Avalon, Bernadette Peters and Vicki Lawrence, to name just a few – have graced the stage of the venue.

In 2019, President Trump had an event at The Sharon.