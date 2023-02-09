80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 9, 2023
There are many reasons a person wants to die

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Euthanasia is a big word which appropriately covers a big subject. There are many reasons a person wants to die. I believe most is because of pain. Many types of pain physical, emotional, mental, and many more. Help can be found.
A law such as described will not necessarily help. Michigan did not issue doctors a license to kill. But a way was found around this. A doctor who worked in a morgue helped people who wanted to die. He was named Dr. Death. He had different ways of helping a person kill themselves. All were supposedly peaceful, but he the doctor was never present when it was done.
These laws do not prevent deaths. They are like abortion laws … they become politicized.

Jackie Elliott
Village of St. James

 

