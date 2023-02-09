80.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Village of Chitty Chatty resident raises concern about speeding drivers

By Meta Minton

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident is worried about speeding drivers and turned for help from the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

“All I want is a 20 miles per hour sign on my street,” Debra Donovan, who lives on Wilder Path, told the CDD 13 supervisors at their meeting Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center. “They are driving 35 mph down my street.”

Donovan, who with her husband purchased their home last year for $835,000, said her neighbors are feeling the same frustration with speeders.

She said she reached out to the City of Wildwood, but claimed city officials told her it was in the hands of the CDD 13 board. However, District officials said speed regulation and traffic enforcement are the responsibility of the City of Wildwood.

