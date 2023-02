A Village of Richmond woman celebrated this week after getting her first hole-in-one.

She scored the lucky ace on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Hole #2 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course using a 7-iron.

“The shot went straight as an arrow, landed short and rolled right into the cup,” said her husband, Lee Doll.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].