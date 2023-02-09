80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 9, 2023
You don’t have to show your ID at the town squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t know where people are getting their ideas about The Villages, but you do NOT have to show your ID at any of the town squares. Anyone in any town around us can go to the town squares and enjoy the music. Some people just don’t have anything else to do but complain. We have lived here 21 years and really have enjoyed it. Where else do you have such an abundance of activities and music every night at all the squares to enjoy? We are very blessed.

Nancy Wischmeier
Village of Country Club Hills

 

