CDD 2 to hold public hearing about future of anonymous complaints

Community Development District 2 will hold a public hearing in April about the future of anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance.

CDD 2 Board of Supervisors Chairman Barton Zoellner said at Friday’s meeting he is ready to suspend the anonymous complaint system for one year.

“We bill ourselves as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but once you file an anonymous complaint, it’s not so friendly,” Zoellner said.

He gave an example of a neighbor who had weeds growing in his yard.

Zoellner knocked on the neighbor’s door with a “don’t shoot the messenger” approach. The neighbor, who was wearing a portable oxygen tank, indicated he had been having trouble hiring a landscaper to address the problem. He said his health problem prevented him from doing it himself.

“Sometimes you have to talk to people,” Zoellner said.

He added that the homeowner soon tended to the problem with the weeds.

If Zoellner had his way, the board would have voted that day on suspending the anonymous complaint system.

However, he was cautioned by District Counsel Mark Brionez that the board must follow the statutory process for rule making and conduct a public hearing, to provide a chance for residents to offer their input before a change is made.

Other supervisors indicated they aren’t as eager to make a change.

“We need more data to make an intelligent decision,” said Supervisor Tom Swiers.

Supervisor Dennis Richards said he isn’t convinced of The Villages’ lore about two ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart “trolling” in search of minor deed violations.

“There won’t be a complaint if there isn’t a violation,” Richards said.

He added that eliminating the anonymous complaint system could make neighborhoods less friendly.

The public hearing will take place on April 14.

CDD 2 includes Alhambra, Harmeswood of Belle Aire, Santo Domingo, Santiago and Unit 21 of Palo Alto.