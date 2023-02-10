82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 10, 2023
Indiana man with drugs flees from deputy during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Dean Larry O’Neil

An Indiana man with drugs fled from a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop.

Dean Larry O’Neil, 60, of Crown Point, Ind. was driving a gray Toyota sedan at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of County Road 44A and County Road 221 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A deputy informed O’Neil that a search of the vehicle would take place, according to the arrest report. O’Neil refused to get out of the car and when a deputy took him by the arm and tried to remove him from the car, O’Neil drove away. The deputy pursued O’Neil’s vehicle for a mile and a half before O’Neil pulled over.

A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine and 100mg Sildenafil, which requires a prescription. The deputy also found a ziplock bag which contained yellow squares which tested positive for THC.

O’Neil was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a charge of fleeing from law enforcement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $43,000 bond.

