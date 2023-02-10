67.3 F
By Staff Report
Lyla Evelyn Dow, 64, of Wildwood, FL , and formerly of Cary’s Mills, ME, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at a healthcare facility in Gainesville, FL. She was born May 12, 1958, in Houlton, ME to Bert K. and Ruth M. (nee MacDougal) Wiggins.

She attended Houlton High School, class of 1976. She was employed by Key Bank in Houlton, ME. She attended First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Dow, her parents, brother Stephen Wiggins, sister Susan Begin, and granddaughter Hannah Rockwell.

She is survived by her son, Jason M. and Erica (nee Davis) Davis Rackliff; grandchildren: Kiley and Emiley Rackliff; Jonathan Williams, Landon, Carter and Lillie Rockwell, great grandson: Theo Earl, nieces: Sabrina Williamson and Laura Wiggins, and nephews: Daniel Wiggins and Jim Wiggins.

Should friends desire memorial donations in Lyla’s name may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation Donate to the Foundation | Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org)

There will be a viewing Saturday, February 11th from 11 am to 12 pm and Celebration of Life Funeral Service will begin 12 pm at First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

