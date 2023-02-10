82.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 10, 2023
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed

By Meta Minton

The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed.

The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. They are deceased. The property, which now falls under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal, has chalked up more than $25,000 in deed compliance fines for violations including a car in the driveway that is obviously inoperable and hasn’t been moved in years.

Mold is covering the driveway and much of the house at this home at 2016 Cordero Court.

Frustrated by these types of situations, CDDs in The Villages have voted to take on greater responsibility, including expanding their reach from mowing yards to power washing.

In this case, the contractor will charge $150 per hour for the work. The cost will be added to the fines that continue to add up. It is hoped that the money eventually can be recovered, perhaps at the time the property changes hands. District Counsel Mark Brionez has been working to tighten up the process and has enjoyed some recent success in recovering money for the CDDs. His work has come about after the anger from residents who don’t like to see fines forgiven at derelict properties.

