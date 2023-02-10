82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 10, 2023
type here...

Neighbors furious about deplorable condition of neglected next-door villa

By Meta Minton

Neighbors are furious about the deplorable condition of a neglected next-door villa in The Villages.

The villa at 1805 Peachtree Ave. in the Valdosta Villas in the Village of Belle Aire was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

“There needs to be something done,” said Robert Buresh, who lives next door.

He said the overgrown grass and weeds have attracted snakes, rats and even a turkey vulture.

This photograph of 1805 Peachtree Ave. was shown at a public hearing Friday at Savannah Center
This photograph of 1805 Peachtree Ave. was shown at a public hearing Friday at Savannah Center.

The neighbors had been somewhat hopeful when a For Sale sign went up at the problematic property. However, the realtor came and collected his sign, apparently having fielded no offers.

“There are just too many problems for someone to buy it,” Buresh said.

Andrea Relyea, who lives on the other side of the neglected villa, agreed that the problems have gone on for too long.

“We keep our homes nice,” Relyea said in obvious frustration. “This does not say too much for The Villages.”

A complaint about the overgrown grass, weeds and bushes was lodged Nov. 30 with Community Standards.

The home’s owner, Mary Bertoli, responded to the notice of the public hearing and told Community Standards she was attempting to hire a contractor to address the problem. As of the most-recent inspection, nothing has been done.

The board agreed to give Bertoli seven days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, the District will begin to maintain the property at a cost of $250 each time the grass is cut.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority parking for residents at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol resident offers an idea for priority parking at the town squares.

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cautions his neighbors in The Villages to stop complaining about outsiders at the squares.

We need to rename Biden’s State of The Union

A New Yorker weighs in President Biden’s State of the Union address. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You don’t have to show your ID at the town squares

A 21-year resident of The Villages wants to set the record straight about showing IDs at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident makes the case that permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters.

Photos