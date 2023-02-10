Neighbors furious about deplorable condition of neglected next-door villa

Neighbors are furious about the deplorable condition of a neglected next-door villa in The Villages.

The villa at 1805 Peachtree Ave. in the Valdosta Villas in the Village of Belle Aire was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

“There needs to be something done,” said Robert Buresh, who lives next door.

He said the overgrown grass and weeds have attracted snakes, rats and even a turkey vulture.

The neighbors had been somewhat hopeful when a For Sale sign went up at the problematic property. However, the realtor came and collected his sign, apparently having fielded no offers.

“There are just too many problems for someone to buy it,” Buresh said.

Andrea Relyea, who lives on the other side of the neglected villa, agreed that the problems have gone on for too long.

“We keep our homes nice,” Relyea said in obvious frustration. “This does not say too much for The Villages.”

A complaint about the overgrown grass, weeds and bushes was lodged Nov. 30 with Community Standards.

The home’s owner, Mary Bertoli, responded to the notice of the public hearing and told Community Standards she was attempting to hire a contractor to address the problem. As of the most-recent inspection, nothing has been done.

The board agreed to give Bertoli seven days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, the District will begin to maintain the property at a cost of $250 each time the grass is cut.