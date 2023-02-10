82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 10, 2023
type here...

Problematic rental property upsetting residents in villa community in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A problematic rental property is upsetting residents in villa community in The Villages.

Supervisor Kathy Porter at Friday’s Community Development District 1 meeting raised the concerns on behalf of the residents of the San Pedro Villas.

Last month, a 44-year-old handyman was arrested after a brawl with a man and a woman at 403 Carmel Ave. Joshua Lee Poole was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His arrest apparently capped some longstanding problems at the villa.

“Residents are worried and they have had enough,” Porter said.

She has encouraged residents to contact Community Standards with their concerns.

The villa is a rental and owned by a woman who lives in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield. She purchased the villa in 2020 for $196,000.

In addition to the criminal case against Poole, a small claims case was filed last month in Sumter County Court. He is being sued by his credit card company for an overdue balance of $2,185.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority parking for residents at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol resident offers an idea for priority parking at the town squares.

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cautions his neighbors in The Villages to stop complaining about outsiders at the squares.

We need to rename Biden’s State of The Union

A New Yorker weighs in President Biden’s State of the Union address. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You don’t have to show your ID at the town squares

A 21-year resident of The Villages wants to set the record straight about showing IDs at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident makes the case that permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters.

Photos