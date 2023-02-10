Problematic rental property upsetting residents in villa community in The Villages

A problematic rental property is upsetting residents in villa community in The Villages.

Supervisor Kathy Porter at Friday’s Community Development District 1 meeting raised the concerns on behalf of the residents of the San Pedro Villas.

Last month, a 44-year-old handyman was arrested after a brawl with a man and a woman at 403 Carmel Ave. Joshua Lee Poole was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His arrest apparently capped some longstanding problems at the villa.

“Residents are worried and they have had enough,” Porter said.

She has encouraged residents to contact Community Standards with their concerns.

The villa is a rental and owned by a woman who lives in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield. She purchased the villa in 2020 for $196,000.

In addition to the criminal case against Poole, a small claims case was filed last month in Sumter County Court. He is being sued by his credit card company for an overdue balance of $2,185.