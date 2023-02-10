Village of Marsh Bend man celebrates after hole-in-one

A Village of Marsh Bend man celebrated after getting a hole-in-one.
Thad Brown scored the lucky ace on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Palmetto Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]
