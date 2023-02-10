82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 10, 2023
type here...

Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home

By Meta Minton
Jeremy Mark Mariz
Jeremy Mark Mariz

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant.

Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.

Mariz had been placed on probation after pleading no contest this past November to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was also fined $650.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at LaGrande Boulevard when a black Pontiac two-door passenger car rear-ended a white Chevrolet van and then proceeded to back up, colliding with a red Ford pickup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The driver of the Pontiac made no attempts to check on either party he collided with and left the scene at a high rate of speed,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The Pontiac drove over a median and through a red light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue. Witnesses provided police with the Pontiac’s license plate number.

Officers went to Mariz’s home where they spotted the Pontiac in the driveway and noted it had visible damage to its front and its rear end. Mariz, who indicated he works as a security guard, admitted he had been involved in the crash. He said he was “scared” and fled the scene.

“It should be noted that while speaking with the defendant a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from this person,” the report said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority parking for residents at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol resident offers an idea for priority parking at the town squares.

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cautions his neighbors in The Villages to stop complaining about outsiders at the squares.

We need to rename Biden’s State of The Union

A New Yorker weighs in President Biden’s State of the Union address. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You don’t have to show your ID at the town squares

A 21-year resident of The Villages wants to set the record straight about showing IDs at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident makes the case that permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters.

Photos