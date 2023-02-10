Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant.

Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.

Mariz had been placed on probation after pleading no contest this past November to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was also fined $650.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at LaGrande Boulevard when a black Pontiac two-door passenger car rear-ended a white Chevrolet van and then proceeded to back up, colliding with a red Ford pickup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The driver of the Pontiac made no attempts to check on either party he collided with and left the scene at a high rate of speed,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The Pontiac drove over a median and through a red light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue. Witnesses provided police with the Pontiac’s license plate number.

Officers went to Mariz’s home where they spotted the Pontiac in the driveway and noted it had visible damage to its front and its rear end. Mariz, who indicated he works as a security guard, admitted he had been involved in the crash. He said he was “scared” and fled the scene.

“It should be noted that while speaking with the defendant a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from this person,” the report said.