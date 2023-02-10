We need to rename Biden’s State of The Union

To the Editor:

Tuesday night’s “address” by Joe Biden should be renamed. It was no longer the “State of the Union”, but state of the ONION. He peeled away the protective layers of national pride, the Constitution, the values true Americans hold dear, the rights we all enjoy as LEGAL citizens of our great country, leaving only the unprotected core and, as with an onion … and it brought me to tears! I fear for the future of America. The thought of him holding the office of President for two more years sends chills through me. The scariest part is that some people actually believe him! With him at the helm it will be a long time and a bitter fight to regain what he has deliberately destroyed. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Barbara Battista

White Plains, N.Y.