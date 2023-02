Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team will be hosting a Super Bowl Sunday Fundraiser at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza.

The students will be raising money from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The team will be fundraising for the FCDI State Championships in April and the National Speech and Debate Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

If you can’t donate on-site, you can donate online at wildwoodwildcatboosterclub.com.