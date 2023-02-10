82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 10, 2023
type here...

Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Shayona Marquise Young
Shayona Marquise Young

A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers attempted to take her into custody, but she tried to pull away and resisted their efforts to place her in handcuffs. She raised her right leg and kicked the right rear passenger door of the squad car in an attempt to propel herself away from it.

She was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest and was booked at the Lake County Jail where she was being held without bond due to the warrant.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority parking for residents at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol resident offers an idea for priority parking at the town squares.

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cautions his neighbors in The Villages to stop complaining about outsiders at the squares.

We need to rename Biden’s State of The Union

A New Yorker weighs in President Biden’s State of the Union address. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You don’t have to show your ID at the town squares

A 21-year resident of The Villages wants to set the record straight about showing IDs at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident makes the case that permanent residents in The Villages should take priority in all matters.

Photos