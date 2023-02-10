Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers attempted to take her into custody, but she tried to pull away and resisted their efforts to place her in handcuffs. She raised her right leg and kicked the right rear passenger door of the squad car in an attempt to propel herself away from it.

She was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest and was booked at the Lake County Jail where she was being held without bond due to the warrant.