29 historic live oaks trees to be cut down to make room for new development

The corporation behind the massive Hammock Oaks development wants to cut down 29 historic live oak trees to make way for the construction of more than 1,000 new homes.

The request for the removal of the trees will be heard by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The property in question is located south of County Road 466 and between Rolling Acres Road and Cherry Lake Road. It is currently pastureland with numerous trees spread throughout the property.

The application from John Curtis of the Kolter Group proposes to retain 110 historic trees, roughly 60 percent of the total historic count, with a total of 5,093 caliper inches saved.

The 29 viable historic trees to be removed will be in the areas of the proposed roadways, stormwater management facilities, and other required infrastructure. The application notes that the project layout was designed to retain as many historic trees as possible by incorporating them into open space and amenity areas.

The Kolter Group is also developing the Twisted Oaks project in Wildwood.