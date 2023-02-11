This week, following the Chinese spy balloon saga, I cautioned Florida parents about another potential security risk—China-owned social media company TikTok. My office is actively investigating the popular social media app over its harmful effects on children, engagement techniques and data collection.

As a mom, an American and Florida’s Attorney General, I have major concerns about how TikTok may be influencing children and exploiting user data. I have banned the app in my home and at our office.

Many U.S. universities are banning the use of TikTok on campus. Just last month, the University of Florida sent a letter to its faculty, staff and students, recommending everyone delete TikTok from all mobile devices—citing national security concerns due to the possibility of foreign governments using the app to collect and access user data.

I demanded TikTok allow parents to monitor their child’s social media use through parent controls, and for the company to take immediate action in raising its age ratings to mature or 17+.

Parents, please consider deleting the app from your children’s devices to better protect personal information.

By taking steps to safeguard your family’s data, you can help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.