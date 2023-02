Frankie Brin Red won the Florida Half Century softball tournament which was held Feb. 4 and 5 at Boombah Softball Complex in Sanford.

Frankie Brin Red finished with a record of 3-1. Frankie Brin Red’S only loss was to handed to them by Frankie Brin Grey.

The top hitters for Frankie Brin Red were :

Hal Dod .846

David Hinkley .818

Mike Muscara .857

Joe Schnichels .750

Al Sondergaard .750