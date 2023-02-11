Snowbird who got lost in golf cart sentenced on DUI charge

A snowbird who was arrested after he got lost in a golf cart has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Beatty was found by Community Watch at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 19 “slumped over and asleep in the driver seat of the golf cart” in the area of Bailey Trail and Pelican Path in the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Community Watch driver tried using a flashlight to try to rouse Beatty, but when she was unsuccessful, she contacted law enforcement.

When a deputy arrived, Beatty was on his phone. He told the deputy he was on his way home and got lost while using Google maps to navigate. The deputy detected “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” He said he had been drinking Bud Light beer and admitted he’d probably had too much, the report said.

Beatty almost fell down when he stepped out of the golf cart and “could not stand without being assisted.” He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. The report noted that Beatty “had urinated himself multiple times while on the way to the detention center.”