Summerfield woman admits kicking hole in wall during battle over money

A Summerfield woman admitted she kicked a hole in a wall during a battle over money.

Jennifer Marilyn Danowski, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of simple domestic battery by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

She had repeatedly called a man, ordered him to transfer money into her bank account and threatened to get “violent” with him if he failed to do so, according to an arrest report. She indicated she was coming “home,” so the man left to avoid a conflict.

Danowski found out where the man went and confronted him at that location, which was redacted from the arrest report. She pulled the man’s wallet out of his pocket, but the man was able to take it back. She poked him in the chest and kicked a hole in the wall. The nature of Danowski’s relationship with the man was also redacted from the report.

Danowski’s sister was present, but claimed she didn’t see anything. However, she said she overhead Danowski’s phone call to the man and the sister confirmed that Danowski “was upset about money.”

The man said he did not wish to press charges against Danowski.

Danowski admitted she kicked the hole in the wall, but claimed she “just wanted some money.”

She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $200 bond.