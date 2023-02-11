80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 11, 2023
type here...

Summerfield woman admits kicking hole in wall during battle over money

By Staff Report
Jennifer Danowski
Jennifer Danowski

A Summerfield woman admitted she kicked a hole in a wall during a battle over money.

Jennifer Marilyn Danowski, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of simple domestic battery by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

She had repeatedly called a man, ordered him to transfer money into her bank account and threatened to get “violent” with him if he failed to do so, according to an arrest report. She indicated she was coming “home,” so the man left to avoid a conflict.

Danowski found out where the man went and confronted him at that location, which was redacted from the arrest report. She pulled the man’s wallet out of his pocket, but the man was able to take it back. She poked him in the chest and kicked a hole in the wall. The nature of Danowski’s relationship with the man was also redacted from the report.

Danowski’s sister was present, but claimed she didn’t see anything. However, she said she overhead Danowski’s phone call to the man and the sister confirmed that Danowski “was upset about money.”

The man said he did not wish to press charges against Danowski.

Danowski admitted she kicked the hole in the wall, but claimed she “just wanted some money.”

She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $200 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The color palette is out of date

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the color palette in The Villages is woefully out of date.

You cannot have tiered system that discriminates against snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident responds to the notion of a tiered-system that would discriminate against snowbird homeowners.

The squares are used to entice people

A Hickory Head Hammock resident writes that the Developer uses the town square to entice people and make them want to move to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Priority parking for residents at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tierra Del Sol resident offers an idea for priority parking at the town squares.

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cautions his neighbors in The Villages to stop complaining about outsiders at the squares.

Photos