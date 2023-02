To the Editor:

The color palette in The Villages is so old and out of date. The house that was the subject of a public hearing looks beautiful. It’s so stupid to purposely pick on people who don’t follow the color palette if the house looks good and well cared for. What’s the big deal?

I had to change the color of the trim on my house because it was not on the color palette. My house was beautiful.

Don’t you people have better things to do?

Sheila McDonald

Village of Silver Lake